Sasha Serebrennikova honoured at FAI awards ceremony

Russian hang glider pilot Sasha Serebrennikova was awarded the Sabiha Gökçen Medal for outstanding achievements in airports, at the FAI’s annual awards ceremony on 6 December 2019.

The medal rewards outstanding achievements in any airsport by a woman, in the previous year. Sasha’s prize was in recognition of two women’s hang gliding world records set on 2 January 2018: ‘Straight distance to a declared goal’ (408km), and ‘Free distance using up to three turnpoints’ (412.6km), achieved during the 2018 Forbes Flatlands competition.

A few days prior, on 27 December 2017, she had also achieved ‘Distance over a triangular course’ (208km) and Speed over a triangular course of 200km (37.4km/h) records during the same event.

Congratulations Sasha!

