Safety notice: UP Ascent 4 and Mana

Friday 19 July, 2019

UP published a safety notice on 12 July 2019, concerning the trim of the Ascent 4 and Mana wings. 

The safety notice reads:

Due to some feedback from pilots, especially when exiting the big ears and during landing, we decided to release a precautionary safety notice for Ascent 4 and Mana in order to enable accident-free flights also in the future. The affected serial numbers of the gliders and the necessary measures can be found in the document here.

The measure must be implemented before the next flight.

We thank you for your understanding. Do not hesitate to contact us if you have further questions.

up-paragliders.com

