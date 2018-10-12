Safety Notice: Ozone Ozium 2
Friday 12 October, 2018
Ozone have published a safety notice on their website concerning their Ozium 2 harness. Owners of this harness should replace the reserve deployment pod before flying the harness again.
The notice reads:
We have been made aware of a potential safety issue with the Ozium 2 reserve parachute pod and handle.
There is a possibility that the handle can become detached from the inner pod during the parachute extraction process. This could lead to a failure of the deployment system.
Action required: Mandatory replacement of all Ozium 2 reserve deployment pods
The reserve deployment pod on all Ozium 2 harnesses MUST be replaced before next use. The new pods are currently in production and will be sent automatically to your OZONE dealer ASAP. Please contact them to request a replacement.
The new updated pods are clearly identifiable by the yellow reserve pins and extra reinforcement around the material joining the pod to the handle. The original incorrect pods have clear plastic reserve pins.
We recommend you to not fly your Ozium 2 until the pod has been replaced.
flyozone.com
