Safety notice: Gin Genie Race 5

Gin has discovered a potential manufacturing issue affecting a limited number of Genie Race 5 rescue handles during an internal quality-control inspection.

“The stitching that secures the plastic paracord to the rescue handle may, in some cases, become loose or detached,” say Gin. “If this occurs, the paracord may slide and become trapped around the retaining pin when the rescue handle is pulled. In the worst-case scenario, this could prevent or delay the deployment of the emergency parachute.”

This issue does not affect all Genie Race 5 rescue handles, Gin say. “Handles on which the paracord is correctly and securely stitched remain safe to use.”





The full safety notice can be read here.

