Join paragliding world number 1 Russ Ogden for a unique online coaching session.

We explore glider control – and why you should always ‘go with’ a collapse to avoid twisting.

Russ also talks about how to glide at the right speed and find a good line.

A renowned climber, Russ has valuable thermalling insights, and he describes why his psychology of decision making has changed over the years.

Russ has excellent communication skills and this interview with give pilots plenty to think about and learn from.