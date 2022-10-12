Red Bull X-Alps 2023: Women take centre stage

Yael Margelisch in the 2021 Red Bull X-Alps. Photo: Adi Geisegger / Red Bull Content Pool

The second batch of Red Bull X-Alps 2023 pilots has been announced – and the story is it’s all about the women.

Three women were announced in this round: Elizabeth Egger (AUT3, rookie), Celine Lorenz (GER3, rookie) and Laurie Genovese (FRA3, veteran for 2021).

Elizabeth Egger knows the race well. She supported Aaron Durogati in 2019 and 2021, and also helped Simon Obberauner in 2017.

Along with Switzerland’s Yael Margelisch (veteran from 2021), who was announced yesterday, there are now four women in the 2023 edition – the most women ever to take part in any edition of the Red Bull X-Alps.

Of the rookies, Ondrej Prochazka (CZE) is also a former supporter of Aaron Durogati.

France’s Tanguy Renaud-Goud meanwhile is well-known on the hike-and-fly circuit and was 17th in this year’s X-Pyr.

Veterans include Simon Oberrauner (AUT1) who made goal last year and finished third overall, Nicola Donini (ITA3) who pulled out due to injury in 2021, and Patrick von Känel (SUI2) who was second in 2021.

And, of course, the true veteran Toma Coconea (ROU) who has been in every edition of the race since the start.

The full list of pilots for the Red Bull X-Alps 2023 now includes:

Simon Oberrauner (AUT1)

Paul Guschlbauer (AUT2)

Thomas Friedrich (AUT3)

Elisabeth Egger (AUT4)

James Elliott (CAN)

Junming Song (CHN)

Ondrej Prochazka (CZE)

Damien Lacaze (FRA2)

Laurie Genovese (FRA3)

Tanguy Renaud-Goud (FRA5)

Maximilian Loidl (GER2)

Celine Lorenz (GER3)

Pal Takats (HUN)

Tobias Grossrubatscher (ITA1)

Aaron Durogati (ITA2)

Nicola Donini (ITA3)

Emoto Yuji (JPN)

Michal Gierlach (POL)

Toma Coconea (ROU)

Lenart Oblak (SLO)

Patrick von Känel (SUI2)

Yael Margelisch (SUI3)

Sepp Inniger (SUI4)

Cedar Wright (USA2)

The final 11 pilots will be revealed on Thursday 13 October. Thirty-five pilots are expected to take part in the race, which will start on 18 June 2023.

The route will be announced on 15 March 2023.