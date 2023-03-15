fbpx
Comps and Events, News

Red Bull X-Alps 2023: Watch Chrigel Maurer’s reaction to the route

Wednesday 15 March, 2023

Cross Country Magazine’s Hugh Miller interviewed seven-time Red Bull X-Alps champion Chrigel Maurer in Interlaken today and caught the moment when Chrigel saw the route for the first time. Hear what he has to say about the new course.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cross Country (@xcmag)

