Red Bull X-Alps 2023: Watch Chrigel Maurer’s reaction to the route
Wednesday 15 March, 2023
Cross Country Magazine’s Hugh Miller interviewed seven-time Red Bull X-Alps champion Chrigel Maurer in Interlaken today and caught the moment when Chrigel saw the route for the first time. Hear what he has to say about the new course.
