The PWC Superfinal will be held in Disentis, Switzerland in August 2021. Photo: Martin Scheel
PWC Season 2021 and 2022 dates announced

Friday 8 January, 2021

The PWCA has confirmed the Paragliding World Cup calendar for 2021.

It goes as follows:

The 2022 season will start in September 2021 and will include:

There will then be two or three additional events in the first half of 2022, with a Superfinal held in Europe, “most likely in late summer”.

PWCA President Goran Dimiskovski said: “We finally have a workable and very well-balanced calendar. Further information about selection rules, non – devaluation of letters, entry fees, rules changes, and detailed media presentation will follow shortly.”

pwca.org

