The PWC Superfinal will be held in Disentis, Switzerland in August 2021. Photo: Martin Scheel

The PWCA has confirmed the Paragliding World Cup calendar for 2021.

It goes as follows:

19-26 June: Gemona, Italy

10-17 July: Kopaonik, Serbia

8-18 August: Superfinal in Disentis, Switzerland. This will be the 11th PWCA Superfinal and will mark the end of the 2020/21 season, which was so disrupted by the pandemic.

The 2022 season will start in September 2021 and will include:

4-11 September: Aksaray, Turkey

26 Sept to 4 Oct: Gochang, Korea

20-27 November: Traslasierra, Argentina

There will then be two or three additional events in the first half of 2022, with a Superfinal held in Europe, “most likely in late summer”.

PWCA President Goran Dimiskovski said: “We finally have a workable and very well-balanced calendar. Further information about selection rules, non – devaluation of letters, entry fees, rules changes, and detailed media presentation will follow shortly.”

pwca.org