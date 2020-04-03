PWC France 2020 cancelled

The first round of the 2020 Paragliding World Cup that was to have taken place in Passy, France, at the end of May has had been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Decisions as to whether subsequent PWC and PWC Asia rounds will go ahead, will be made closer to the scheduled dates.

The Paragliding World Cup association sent the following email to pilots and members on 2 April:

Dear Pilots, Partners and Friends of the Paragliding World Cup,

First, we hope that all of you are healthy and coping as well as possible in this difficult time.

The staff of the PWCA have been monitoring the situation and keeping in contact with organizers and officials in the FAI, as well as other paragliding associations. We know that everyone wants to get back to flying as soon as it is safe and possible to do so.

The first competition of the season, in Passy, France, was scheduled to begin on May 30th. We have been in contact with the organizer and the French Federation, and for various reasons arising from the ongoing situation with COVID-19, they have decided to cancel the World Cup event, a decision we understand and support.

The second PWC event of the season, in Italy, is scheduled to begin on July 4th. At this time, it is too early to make a decision about this event. We are regularly communicating with the organizers and will keep you updated over the coming weeks and months.

This is true for all Asian Tour events and Pre-PWC events as well.

As the year goes on, be assured that we are already hard at work talking to this year’s organizers about new potential dates that would work for them, and talking to other organizers about other venues that we could use later in the year if the flying season postponement extends through the summer. As soon as it is possible to begin the season, we are doing our very best to ensure that we are ready with a great series of competitions for you.

We will update you regularly as things progress.

In the meantime, all the best to you and your family.

Best Regards,

The Paragliding World Cup Association.

pwca.org