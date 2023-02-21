The ParaDelta Club Feltre, Italy has announced the second edition of the PreAlpi Tour Hike-and-Fly Race 2023. It will run over four days from 20-23 July and is open to all.

The PreAlpi is the region that covers the northeast Italian Alps, where the terrain rises to 3,050m. It includes the flying sites of Monte Avena, which hosted the FAI Paragliding World Championships in 2017.

Organisers said: “The competition offers four days of competition and unique adventures. Pilots will have to complete a route of about 250km between refuges and huts within the Venetian and Trentino Pre-Alps.”

Pilots will have to check-in at six or seven turnpoints and take a selfie at the sign-in board before heading on.

Registration is open now at www.paradeltafeltre.it.