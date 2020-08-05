fbpx
Ozone Solos Lite paraglider harness

Wednesday 5 August, 2020

Ozone’s new ultralight reversible paraglider harness, the Solos Lite, weighs just 2.3kg in the M size including inflatable back protection.

It’s a kilo lighter than the standard Solos, and Ozone say it’s just as comfortable and has the same intuitive handling. It’s made from light materials, but reinforced where necessary. A bucket-seat design it has non-adjustable T-buckle leg straps, side pockets, hydration tube routings and a built-in reserve container. It can be flown with or without the seat board.

The back protection is inflated on launch with a bellows-style inflation bag, which doubles as a storage sack, which means it offers full protection right from launch. Ozone say the protector offers “the best ratio of protection to weight that we have ever seen”.

The rucksack is sized for hike-and-fly kit and has a side bottle pocket, large side zipped pocket and zipped waist pocket.

The Solos Lite is EN certified to 120kg and available in three colours in S, M and L sizes (2.2kg, 2.3kg and 2.5kg).

Ozone Solos Lite

flyozone.com

