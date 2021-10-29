fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Nicola Donini. Photo: Nova Paragliders
News

Nicola Donini joins Team Nova

Friday 29 October, 2021

Nova have signed up Nicola Donini, the Italian acro pilot, as their latest sponsored pilot and ambassador.

Building on the success they have had after Théo de Blic joined the company in January 2020, Nova said they were looking forward to a “long term cooperation” with the 25-year-old pilot.

Donini took part in the Red Bull X-Alps this year flying a Nova Xenon and, “both partners know each other well and appreciate each other,” Nova said in press release.

Nicola Donini during the Red Bull X-Alps 2021. Photo: Adi Geisegger / Red Bull Content Pool

Nicola Donini during the Red Bull X-Alps 2021. Photo: Adi Geisegger / Red Bull Content Pool

They said Donini will act as a brand ambassador, fly Nova gliders in the XC online leagues and in serial class and hike-and-fly competitions.

Nova draw a link between their sponsorship of Théo de Blic and that of Nicola Donini. “In 2020, Nova started working with Théo de Blic, which was a striking and, for some insiders within the paragliding community, a surprising rejuvenation process of the tradition-rich brand. This path will be continued with a cooperation with Nicola Donini.”

Donini will also support the Nova test-pilot team of Fabian Gasteiger, Ferdi Vogel and Toni Bender. “As Nick is a very lightweight athlete, his recruitment underlines Nova’s commitment to build small gliders that perform as well as the larger sizes.”

Nova’s managing director Sissi Eisl said: “Nick is one of the most talented and versatile young pilots. We want to support him so that he can focus even more on his sport as well as his goals and take the next steps in his career. Nick and Nova is all a good fit!”

Donini said: “I am excited to join a great team … I see a great future for the company and I’m looking forward to helping shape it a bit.”

Nicola Donini is the son of Luca Donini, one of Italy’s all-time paragliding greats and Paragliding World Champion in 2001. He went on his first tandem flight aged just four years old, and has been flying ever since.

The family run a hotel on the shore of Lago di Molveno, Italy’s prime acro site, and Nicola has been Italian Acro Champion five times. He has also been Italian XC Champion four times, in 2013, 2015, 12016 and 2017. In 2018 he was second in the Paragliding World Cup Superfinal.

He was forced to withdraw from this year’s Red Bull X-Alps after a bad landing, forced by almost hitting a cable.

Nicola Donini is on Instagram at instagram.com/nickdonini

You might also like

Back to News
Back to News

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Gear or Travel Guide included
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK