Search
 
Comps and Events, News

New ‘MRT’ scoring at BGD Weightless 2020

Thursday 16 January, 2020

Bruce Goldsmith won BGD Weightless 2020 flying the new EN-C Cure 2. The competition was scored using a new Multiple Radius Turnpoint system.

The event took place in Roldanillo, Colombia, from 4-10 January, and good conditions allowed six tasks to be scored, ranging from 45.8km to 59.8km. As event organisers, neither Bruce nor second-placed Stan Radzikowski were eligible for prizes, and Serghei Nebesnii of Moldova took home the overall Super Class prize.

Prizes were awarded in five classes: Female, Leisure, Sports, Serial and Super (overall). The new MRT (Multiple Radius Turnpoint) system was used to score the competition.

MRT paragliding competition scoring system

Click to watch Facebook video

BGD Weightless was conceived three years ago, and aside from being a fun and inclusive competition, part of its raison d’être is to develop a workable scoring system for paragliding competitions that takes all-up weight into account, compensating for the disadvantage lighter pilots have without unfairly penalising heavier pilots.

For Weightless 2020, ten weight categories were defined and each category assigned a different turnpoint cylinder radius – wider radius for lighter pilots – so effectively heavier pilots had further to fly around the course. It’s still in development and to be fine-tuned, but BGD say the feedback from the competition was good: lighter pilots said MRT scoring had helped them, while heavier pilots had not felt unfairly disadvantaged.

Bruce and the teams intention is that MRT could be widely adopted, and its principles could be applied to different attributes, not just weight classes. For instance, different radius turnpoints could be used by different paraglider certification classes.

As well as the category prizes, Felipe Uribe from Colombia was the very lucky winner of the top raffle prize – a brand new BGD wing; he chose a new Cure 2.

BGD Weightless 2020

Leisure Class podium: Daria Krasnova (2nd), Kay Kuehne (1st), Edward Browne (3rd)

Results

Female Class

1. Daria Krasnova (RUS), UP Kangri, 2833 points
2. Magdalena Pawlak (POL), Niviuk Artik, 2555 points
3. Mariaalejandra Mejia (COL), BGD Cure, 2140 points

Leisure Class (EN B and below)

1. Kay Kuehne (GER), Ozone Swift 5, 3036 points
2. Daria Krasnova (RUS), UP Kangri, 2833 points
3. Edward Browne (GBR), Gin Carrera, 2814 points

Sports Class (EN C and below)

1. Bruce Goldsmith (GBR), BGD Cure 2, 4676 points
2. Stan Radzikowski (GBR), Gin Bonanza 2, 4290 points
3. Pavel Titov (RUS), 777 Queen 2, 3772 points
4. Schuyler Heath (USA), Flow Fusion, 3296 points
5. Andy Smart (GBR), BGD Cure 2, 3082 points

Serial Class (EN D and below)

1. Bruce Goldsmith (GBR), BGD Cure 2, 4676 points
2. Stan Radzikowski (GBR), Gin Bonanza 2, 4290 points
3. Surzmyshyn Taras (UKR), Ozone Mantra M7, 4014 points
4. Pavel Titov (RUS), 777 Queen 2, 3772 points
5. Frode Graff (NOR), Ozone Mantra M7, 3693 points

Super (Overall) Class

1. Bruce Goldsmith (GBR), BGD Cure 2, 4676 points
2. Stan Radzikowski (GBR), Gin Bonanza 2, 4290 points
3. Serghei Nebesnii (MDA), Ozone Zeno, 4054 points
4. Surzmyshyn Taras (UKR), Ozone Mantra M7, 4014 points
5. Didier Desaintetienne (FRA), Ozone Zeno, 3988 points

All results on airtribune.com.

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Comps and Events News
Back to Comps and Events News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK