Maxime Pinot heads the athlete list for the X-Pyr 2020 later this year. The trans-Pyrenees adventure race kicks off on the 21 June, and will see 45 teams from 21 nations take part.
Missing from the line-up is six-time Red Bull X-Alps winner Chrigel Maurer (CH). Maurer has won the X-Pyr three times, but is sitting out the event this year.
That puts Maxime Pinot (FR), who was second in last year’s Red Bull X-Alps, in pole position.
Also absent from the line-up is Italy’s Aaron Durogati.
The list include some well-known names from the adventure race and X-Alps scenes including Toma Coconoea, Stanislav Meyer, Nelson de Freyman and Simon Oberrauner. With the dominating Maurer absent, the race is wide open.
The full list of pilots taking part includes:
Australia
Shane Tighe
Austria
Andreas Viehblöck
Helmut Schrempf
Simon Oberrauner
Brasil
João Pedro Simonsen
Chile
Cristóbal Orezzoli
Czech Republic
Stanislav Mayer
France
Damien Lacaze
François Perie
Frédéric Juvaux
Martin Beaujouan
Maxime Pinot
Nelson de Freyman
Pierre Remy
Germany
Manuel Nübel
Patrick Sieber
Israel
Eliya Soar Zemmour
Italy
Pier Paolo Role Romano
Mexico
David Liaño
Netherlands
Paul de Boer
New Zealand
Kinga Masztalerz
Norway
Dagfinn Graneng
Philippines
William Pardis
Poland
Dominika Kasieczko
Michal Gierlach
Romania
Bogdan Tudor Selever
Toma Coconea
Russia
Andrei Mashak
Slovakia
Jakub Beňo
Juraj Koreñ
Spain
Antonio Ramos
Jordi Vilalta
José Ignacio Arévalo
Luis Linde
Manuel Bustos
Máximo Vela
Sergi Claret
Switzerland
Christoph Fässler
Fabian Umbricht
Samuel Vurpillot
Turkey
Baris Celik
United Kingdom
Greg Hamerton
James Hope-Lang
United States
Cedar Wright
Mitchel Riley
