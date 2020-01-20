fbpx
Maxime Pinot during the X-Pyr 2018. Photo: X-Pyr / Facebook
Comps and Events, News

Maxime Pinot heads X-Pyr 2020 athlete list

Monday 20 January, 2020

Maxime Pinot heads the athlete list for the X-Pyr 2020 later this year. The trans-Pyrenees adventure race kicks off on the 21 June, and will see 45 teams from 21 nations take part.

Missing from the line-up is six-time Red Bull X-Alps winner Chrigel Maurer (CH). Maurer has won the X-Pyr three times, but is sitting out the event this year.

Chrigel Maurer has won the X-Pyr three times. Photo: X-Pyr / Facebook

That puts Maxime Pinot (FR), who was second in last year’s Red Bull X-Alps, in pole position.

Also absent from the line-up is Italy’s Aaron Durogati.

The list include some well-known names from the adventure race and X-Alps scenes including Toma Coconoea, Stanislav Meyer, Nelson de Freyman and Simon Oberrauner. With the dominating Maurer absent, the race is wide open.

The full list of pilots taking part includes:

Australia
Shane Tighe

Austria
Andreas Viehblöck
Helmut Schrempf
Simon Oberrauner

Brasil
João Pedro Simonsen

Chile
Cristóbal Orezzoli

Czech Republic
Stanislav Mayer

France
Damien Lacaze
François Perie
Frédéric Juvaux
Martin Beaujouan
Maxime Pinot
Nelson de Freyman
Pierre Remy

Germany
Manuel Nübel
Patrick Sieber

Israel
Eliya Soar Zemmour

Italy
Pier Paolo Role Romano

Mexico
David Liaño

Netherlands
Paul de Boer

New Zealand
Kinga Masztalerz

Norway
Dagfinn Graneng

Philippines
William Pardis

Poland
Dominika Kasieczko
Michal Gierlach

Romania
Bogdan Tudor Selever
Toma Coconea

Russia
Andrei Mashak

Slovakia
Jakub Beňo
Juraj Koreñ

Spain
Antonio Ramos
Jordi Vilalta
José Ignacio Arévalo
Luis Linde
Manuel Bustos
Máximo Vela
Sergi Claret

Switzerland
Christoph Fässler
Fabian Umbricht
Samuel Vurpillot

Turkey
Baris Celik

United Kingdom
Greg Hamerton
James Hope-Lang

United States
Cedar Wright
Mitchel Riley

