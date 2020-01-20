Maxime Pinot during the X-Pyr 2018. Photo: X-Pyr / Facebook

Maxime Pinot heads the athlete list for the X-Pyr 2020 later this year. The trans-Pyrenees adventure race kicks off on the 21 June, and will see 45 teams from 21 nations take part.

Missing from the line-up is six-time Red Bull X-Alps winner Chrigel Maurer (CH). Maurer has won the X-Pyr three times, but is sitting out the event this year.

That puts Maxime Pinot (FR), who was second in last year’s Red Bull X-Alps, in pole position.

Also absent from the line-up is Italy’s Aaron Durogati.

The list include some well-known names from the adventure race and X-Alps scenes including Toma Coconoea, Stanislav Meyer, Nelson de Freyman and Simon Oberrauner. With the dominating Maurer absent, the race is wide open.

The full list of pilots taking part includes:

Australia

Shane Tighe

Austria

Andreas Viehblöck

Helmut Schrempf

Simon Oberrauner

Brasil

João Pedro Simonsen

Chile

Cristóbal Orezzoli

Czech Republic

Stanislav Mayer

France

Damien Lacaze

François Perie

Frédéric Juvaux

Martin Beaujouan

Maxime Pinot

Nelson de Freyman

Pierre Remy

Germany

Manuel Nübel

Patrick Sieber

Israel

Eliya Soar Zemmour

Italy

Pier Paolo Role Romano

Mexico

David Liaño

Netherlands

Paul de Boer

New Zealand

Kinga Masztalerz

Norway

Dagfinn Graneng

Philippines

William Pardis

Poland

Dominika Kasieczko

Michal Gierlach

Romania

Bogdan Tudor Selever

Toma Coconea

Russia

Andrei Mashak

Slovakia

Jakub Beňo

Juraj Koreñ

Spain

Antonio Ramos

Jordi Vilalta

José Ignacio Arévalo

Luis Linde

Manuel Bustos

Máximo Vela

Sergi Claret

Switzerland

Christoph Fässler

Fabian Umbricht

Samuel Vurpillot

Turkey

Baris Celik

United Kingdom

Greg Hamerton

James Hope-Lang

United States

Cedar Wright

Mitchel Riley