The FAI has appointed balloonist and paraglider pilot Markus Haggeney as the new Secretary General of the FAI, the World Air Sports Federation, with immediate effect.

Haggeney, who was appointed FAI Acting Secretary General in December last year, has formally accepted the new position. Previously he was the FAI Sports and Events Director, a role he held since 2014.

Haggeney said: “I am delighted to be given the opportunity to take up this new challenge. With the FAI Office, and in collaboration with all the FAI community, the objective is now to ensure that FAI gets stronger and stronger as an organisation. Stabilisation and consolidation are the key words for the times ahead.”

FAI President Bob Henderson said: “I am very pleased that Markus has accepted the position of Secretary General and I believe that this is a good decision for the future of the FAI.”

Haggeney, 60, is a competition balloon pilot who has represented Germany in ballooning for 15 years. He joined the FAI in 2014. He is also a seasoned air sports events organiser and recently took up paragliding.

The FAI is based in Lausanne, Switzerland.