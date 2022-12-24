Speedriding Santa, Valentin Delluc
Valentin Delluc’s Santa Express
Saturday 24 December, 2022
No sleigh? No problem! Speedriding Santa, Valentin Delluc, sees the kids get their gifts in the French ski resort of Avoriaz.
