Super Paragliding Testival 2021: postponed until September
Monday 3 May, 2021
The Super Paragliding Testival 2021, due to have been held in Kössen from 3-6 June, has been postponed until September.
Because of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic it is uncertain what prohibitions and test, vaccination or quarantine requirements will be in place for travellers to Austria in early June. Organisers have announced that:
“In close consultation with public and health authorities we therefore have decided to postpone the 12th Super Paragliding Testival to 3-5 September 2021“.
fly-koessen.at
