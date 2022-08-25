PWC Quiz: and the winner is … Aleksandar Angelovski

Top of the climb: thanks to everyone who entered the PWC's 30th anniversary quiz

Congratulations to Aleksandar Angelovski, whose extensive Paragliding World Cup knowledge has won him a Cross Country goody bag in the PWC’s Quiz!

The PWC team were up half the night marking papers, and can confirm the top three scorers are:

Aleksandar Angelovski Emilia Górska Steve Uzochukwu

Aleksander takes away the Cross Country goody bag, containing:

A year’s subscription to Cross Country magazine

The new edition of Understanding the Sky by Dennis Pagen

Gavin McClurg’s Advanced Paragliding

A Cross Country T-shirt.

The all-important answers to the questions are in blue, below:

1. We are delighted to now have tracking and a live commentary at each competition.

a) Where and when was the first World Cup competition with live tracking?

Drama in Greece in 2010.

b) Where and when was the first one with the commentary?

St André, France in 2016

2. The World Cup has run competitions all over the globe.

a) How many World Cup competitions have there been?

170

b) How many different countries has the World Cup visited?

29

3. The World Cup is delighted to welcome young pilots to every competition.

a) What percentage of the pilots competing in Krushevo 2022 were born this century?

7 out of 123 pilots = 5.7%

4. We are also delighted to have so many veterans still competing.

a) Which three pilots have competed in the most World Cup competitions?

Pepe Malecki, Hans Bollinger, Torsten Siegel

b) How many competitions have each of those three pilots done?

(Please give the name of the pilot and the number of competitions you think that they have done).

Pepe Malecki 97, Hans Bollinger 93, Torsten Siegel 92

5. A very big thank you to our Executive Secretary, Laura Sepet, for all her hard work.

a) How many years has Laura Sepet worked for the World Cup?

21 years

b) How many PWCA competition selections has she done?

119 competition selections

6. This year we celebrate 30 years of World Cup competitions, 1992 -2022.

a) Which current World Cup pilot won the first task in the World Cup in Owens Valley in 1992?

Armin Eder

b) Which pilot, competing in Krushevo 2022, has a father who won the other two tasks? (Clue: His father came third overall in the first ever World Cup Tour in 1992).

Tim Bollinger

7. A big thank you to all our partners. There were 21 partner teams in the World Cup in Krushevo. However, if we rescore the competition with just two teams, one with the four youngest pilots and one with the four oldest pilots.

a) Which team would win, the young guns or the golden aged veterans?

The young guns

b) How many points would each team score?

The young guns got 137 points and the golden aged veterans scored 122.

