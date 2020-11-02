Paragliding Halloween 2020: a short horror film
Monday 2 November, 2020
Paragliding Halloween 2020 | Fly or Die is hike and fly short horror film set around a mysterious haunted castle, brought to you by Aljaz Salkic.
“Legend says many ghost are still trapped among massive remains of this castle. Scary stories live on forever. Can you make it to the end this adventurous short horror film?”
Find more of Aljaz’s videos on his Youtube channel
