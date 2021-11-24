Nikolaus Kurcz to be Nova’s new Managing Director

Nova have announced that Nikolaus Kurcz will be their new Managing Director from December 2021. Niki will take over from Sissi Eisl, who has been with Nova for five years and who is expecting a baby in January.

Niki first started working for Nova as an intern, and then on a project-by-project basis. After earning his Master’s degree in Aeronautical Engineering he joined the company permanently. Now 33, he is the company’s Production Manager, a key role he will continue in alongside the MD role, assisted by new Project manager Florina Eller.

Niki said, “Production is the biggest challenge for the entire industry at the moment. The current situation, with limited availability of certain components as well as drastic corona lockdown measures is anything but easy. Manufacturing and product availability are key to a successful 2022.

“I am very much looking forward to the challenge and it makes me somewhat proud that the other owners have placed this trust in me. We are a strong team and I really enjoy working at Nova. As Managing Director, however, I don’t see myself as the captain who decides all by myself where the journey goes. We will continue to work as a team, because we have colleagues in all areas who are competent and also great people.”

nova.eu