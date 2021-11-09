Photo: Marcus King
FAI accepted instruments 2021 list update
Tuesday 9 November, 2021
CIVL have updated the list of flight instruments that are approved for Category 1 competitions.
The new list, which was published on 28 October 2021, can be found here.
