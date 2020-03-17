DHV coronavirus updates

The DHV, Germany’s free flight association, is updating its advice on flying in the time of coronavirus at a dedicated page.

From 16 March 2020 the DHV has requested all winch towing operations to stop, and that club meetings be postponed.

The DHV XC league has been suspended, and flights submitted from 16 March 2020 will not count. A general government decree means that flight training is also suspended.

The page is being updated regularly and is here (in German).