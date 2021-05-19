fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Latest

2021 HG Worlds to go ahead in July

Wednesday 19 May, 2021

The FAI have confirmed that the 2021 Hang Gliding Class 1 and 5 World  Championships will go ahead in North Macedonia in July.

An email to pilots dated 18 May reads:

After much deliberation and consideration of the input received from international teams, pilots and the Hang Gliding committee, the CIVL will support the decision of the organisers to go forward with the FAI World Hang Gliding Class 1 and Class 5 championships from July 18-30, 2021. 

We recognise that the situation is not ideal and that the burden for some pilots to participate could be significant.  However, the majority of countries/teams have indicated that they would send pilots if the event takes place. With this in mind, we believe it is possible to run a safe, fair and satisfying world championship in Krushevo.

fai.org

You might also like

Back to Latest
Back to Latest

Subscribe and never miss an issue

 

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Gear or Travel Guide included
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK