2021 HG Worlds to go ahead in July

The FAI have confirmed that the 2021 Hang Gliding Class 1 and 5 World Championships will go ahead in North Macedonia in July.

An email to pilots dated 18 May reads:

After much deliberation and consideration of the input received from international teams, pilots and the Hang Gliding committee, the CIVL will support the decision of the organisers to go forward with the FAI World Hang Gliding Class 1 and Class 5 championships from July 18-30, 2021.

We recognise that the situation is not ideal and that the burden for some pilots to participate could be significant. However, the majority of countries/teams have indicated that they would send pilots if the event takes place. With this in mind, we believe it is possible to run a safe, fair and satisfying world championship in Krushevo.

