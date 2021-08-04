Matjaz Klemencic at the Koessen Super Paragliding Testival in 2018. Photo: Matjaz Klemencic

The Koessen Super Paragliding Testival 2021 has been cancelled. The event was due to take place 3-5 September after being postponed in May, but it has now been cancelled altogether.

In an email organiser Sepp Himberger said: “Following intensive conversations with health and event authorities regarding the development of Covid 19 infection numbers and the restrictions to be expected throughout Europe we have decided to postpone the Testival.”

He added that managing the event regulations around access would have been difficult, including monitoring pilots had been “vaccinated, tested or recovered” plus “registration and entry controls.”

On top of that, only 12 exhibitors had re-booked from the May event, making it potentially financially unviable.

He promised that he would confirm a new date in 2022 as soon as possible – “probably early summer 2022, perhaps 25-29 May.”

The Koessen Super Paragliding Testival usually takes place in May in Austria and sees hundreds of pilots attend over the four-day weekend. It is a chance to test fly new equipment at the start of the season, and is attended by most manufacturers.

The Koessen Super Paragliding Testival was also cancelled in 2020 – the last event was held in May 2019.