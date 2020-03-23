ITV Daytona / Evo paramotor wing

ITV’s Daytona is a reflex paramotor wing that’s suitable for beginners, but that can be modified to a faster ‘Evo’ version.

The Evo riser kit has longer trimmers, an accelerator and 2D steering. It makes the wing faster and more playful, ITV say, for pilots who have progressed beyond the beginner stage.

The 49-cell wing has an aspect ratio of 4.95, and has DGAC certification with two different weight ranges: one for beginners, and a higher wing loading range for intermediates.

The middle 26m² size is certified 85-130kg for beginners, or 110-155kg for intermediates.

The Daytona is available in 21, 23, 26, 29 and 32m² sizes in lime, yellow, blue or custom colours.

ITV-wings.com