The 2021 Hang Gliding World Championships have been cancelled. The international competition was due to have been held in Krushevo, North Macedonia 18-30 July this year.

However, since announcing just 10 days ago that the competition would go ahead despite the difficulties presented by international cross-border travel, six major nations withdrew from the competition. The competition was therefore rendered “senseless”, CIVL said.

Organisers in Krushevo had convinced CIVL to support the competition in the face of the major travel restrictions around the pandemic. Just 10 days ago CIVL said that “the majority of countries” had indicated they would send pilots if the championship took place.

But instead, six countries withdrew their teams over the last week. Australia, Austria, Brazil, Italy, UK and the USA all pulled their pilots and told organisers and CIVL they would not be taking part.

As a result, the competition has now been postponed to 2023.

In a statement CIVL said: “In the last few days, the national aero clubs or delegated authorities of Australia, Austria, Brazil, Italy, Great Britain and the USA have informed the organisers and the CIVL that they do not intend to participate in the coming World Hang Gliding Championships to start on July 18, 2021, in Krushevo, N. Macedonia.

“They all underline their concerns about the pandemic and the consequences on travel restrictions for persons and equipment.



“Although locally all requirements are met, it is obvious that some communities are not ready to follow. With so many top nations not participating, the championships have become senseless.

“It is with great regret that the organisers and the CIVL have come to the conclusion that the 2021 championships will not take part and will be postponed to 2023.”