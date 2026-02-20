Woody Valley Denali 2
Gear NewsNews

Woody Valley launch Denali 2

Ultra lightweight harness now includes air protection

20 February, 2026, by Cross Country

String harnesses have come a long way since they first started appearing just over a decade ago. The latest designs now feature some degree of comfort, guarantees of durability as well as speed systems – all in a package that weighs a few hundred grams. Air filled protection is now become more available as a modular add-on.

The latest ultra lightweight harness to appear with air-filled protection is Woody Valley’s Denali 2. It improves many things from first version, uses a more durable fabric, introduces a chest closure and chief of all, features self-inflating airbag protection. It also features a speed system.

Woody Valley Denali 2

“It’s designed for all those who love both flying and hiking/climbing and cannot give up minimal weight and bulk. It’s user-friendly, easy to wear, and smooth in flight,” say Woody Valley.

It’s a split-leg design, features a shoulder strap adjustment and a system for ensuring the karabiners are in the correct position during take-off.

The Denali 2 weighs 298g (size S) and is available in three sizes (S, M, L).

Woody Valley Denali 2

woodyvalley.com

You may also like

X-Pyr 2026 line up

The game is on! X-Pyr 2026 lineup revealed

X-Pyr is the ultimate hike-and-fly battle across the Pyrenees – and this year a stellar lineup has been announced to take on the famous race.
Read More
Flying into a new year for 2026. Paragliding in the blue sky. Photo: Marcus King

New year, new season – what’s on in January 2026

The new year is kicking off with several big comps around the world including in Mexico, Colombia and Australia
Read More
Adrenaline Base Ultralight harness

Adrenalin Base release 100g harness

The Chamonix based manufacturer Adrenalin Base has launched a string harness that’s 100g in the smallest size.
Read More

Premium Articles

Vector Vario

Design Insight: Vector Vario

The next generation of varios is here – Marcus King gets to grip with the technology behind them
Read More
Flying in Finland

Adventure mode: Towing in the flatlands of Finland

Finland may lack foot-launch sites but there is a strong paragliding scene based around towing – Ilari Hauhia is our guide
Read More
Paragliding and skiing in Annecy with Joanna Di Grigoli

Adventure Mode: Ski-and-fly off-season Annecy

Off-season is the ideal time to visit Annecy in France and explore a less crowded version of this paragliding mecca
Read More