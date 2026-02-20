Woody Valley launch Denali 2

String harnesses have come a long way since they first started appearing just over a decade ago. The latest designs now feature some degree of comfort, guarantees of durability as well as speed systems – all in a package that weighs a few hundred grams. Air filled protection is now become more available as a modular add-on.

The latest ultra lightweight harness to appear with air-filled protection is Woody Valley’s Denali 2. It improves many things from first version, uses a more durable fabric, introduces a chest closure and chief of all, features self-inflating airbag protection. It also features a speed system.

“It’s designed for all those who love both flying and hiking/climbing and cannot give up minimal weight and bulk. It’s user-friendly, easy to wear, and smooth in flight,” say Woody Valley.

It’s a split-leg design, features a shoulder strap adjustment and a system for ensuring the karabiners are in the correct position during take-off.

The Denali 2 weighs 298g (size S) and is available in three sizes (S, M, L).

woodyvalley.com