Triple Seven K-Light 2: Lightweight EN-B

Triple Seven announced at the 2022 Stubai testival that all five sizes of the K-Light 2 are certified EN B and available to order. It’s the lightweight version of the Knight 2 and weighs around 1.2kg less.

The Knight 2 and K-Light 2 are entry-level EN-Bs, suitable for pilots straight out of school as well as seasoned weekend warriors. Designer Aljaz Valic says the K-Light 2 is slightly more playful than the Knight 2, the launch is a bit lighter, and the feel in thermals a little livelier. It has the same very high level of passive safety, and is slightly less dynamic in asymmetric collapses.

The top and bottom sail and the internal structure are all double-coated Porcher 27. For usability, it has the same standard risers (with B-C steering) and the same line set-up as the Knight 2.

It has cross-country performance, and its low weight and volume make it well suited for travellers, and pilots who like to hike.

