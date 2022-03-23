fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Gear News

Swing Nyos 2 RS: high-EN B

Wednesday 23 March, 2022

Swing have released a new high-EN B for XC pilots. They say the Nyos 2 RS delivers better performance and sportier handling than the original

In addition, they say it is even more comfortable than the Nyos RS, which one reviewer referred to as the ‘Rolls Royce’ of the sky. It’s aimed at “experienced intermediate pilots and ambitious cross-country hounds”.

An evolution of the original, Swing say they have managed to reduce drag on both canopy and lines which has resulted in more speed and better glide. It is also more agile and precise.

The middle size weighs 4.7kg. It’s made from Porcher Skytex 38 for the top surface, and the 31g/m² STA15 on the bottom. The risers are 12mm webbing, and it has a C-steering system. The lower lines are sheathed, mids and uppers unsheathed.

There are five colour choices. Pictured above are Nightshade and Berry.

Swing Nyos 2 RS specs

swing.de

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK