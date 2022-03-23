Swing Nyos 2 RS: high-EN B

Swing have released a new high-EN B for XC pilots. They say the Nyos 2 RS delivers better performance and sportier handling than the original

In addition, they say it is even more comfortable than the Nyos RS, which one reviewer referred to as the ‘Rolls Royce’ of the sky. It’s aimed at “experienced intermediate pilots and ambitious cross-country hounds”.

An evolution of the original, Swing say they have managed to reduce drag on both canopy and lines which has resulted in more speed and better glide. It is also more agile and precise.

The middle size weighs 4.7kg. It’s made from Porcher Skytex 38 for the top surface, and the 31g/m² STA15 on the bottom. The risers are 12mm webbing, and it has a C-steering system. The lower lines are sheathed, mids and uppers unsheathed.

There are five colour choices. Pictured above are Nightshade and Berry.

swing.de