Stodeus have recently added the miniBip to their range of tiny audio-only flight instruments. It’s their new entry-level model, aimed at new pilots for “the feeling of your first thermals”.

The keyword here is simplicity: there are no settings to change – you just switch it on and go. Stodeus say the sound is clear with three volume levels, the vario response is intuitive and its tone progressive.

The MiniBip has no solar cell but charges via USB, and it weighs just 24g.

RRP is around €65.

stodeus.com