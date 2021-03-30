Skybean Strato flight instrument

The Strato is Skybean’s new high-end flight computer. It’s an advanced instrument with a Flarm transmitter and Fanet+ transceiver. Features will be continually added via regular updates.

It’s physically bigger than the Skybean at 13.8 x 5.8 x 2.4cm and 180g, and it has a 3” transflective colour display. It’s designed to fit vertically on your flight deck, to leave room for other gadgets.

Skybean say all the sensors are high-quality Swiss, and the vario tone is soft and precise. Battery life is 20 hours. The Strato connects to a smartphone via WiFi so it’s easy to keep maps, terrain and airspace data up to date, and flights can be automatically uploaded to online leagues.

Two USB-C ports mean you can plug in to a battery pack and your phone at the same time. There is also a lot of freedom in the way you set up your display, so it can be easily adapted for competitions, paramotoring or local soaring, for instance. And don’t pack it in your flying kit after flying, as you can also use it as a torch and a bluetooth speaker!

The Strato is available to pre-order from Skybean’s website from March 2021 – choose from green, orange, blue or pink. The initial price of €390 will increase over time as more features are added.

skybean.eu