Police hunt for paragliding gear thief

Monday 12 August, 2019

Paragliding-Thief-850

Police in Sussex, England are looking to identify a man who stole £10,000 worth of stock from a paragliding stockroom.

The burglar broken into the Fly Sussex paragliding school at midnight on Sunday 4 August 2019.

Police described him as white, early 20s, skinny build, wearing a light coloured hoody and mask.

Fly Sussex’s office manager Georgeana Parsons said: “We managed to catch the guy on CCTV. We were absolutely shocked. It has never happened before.

“They left the electronics and cash, which suggests that they knew what they were looking for.

Anyone who recognises the burglar is asked to report it to Sussex Police either online or in the UK by calling 101, quoting serial number 323 of 05/08.

Fly Sussex issued a description of what was stolen, including serial numbers. Pilots who are offered equipment for sale that matches this description are asked to report it to the police or contact Fly Sussex.

The gear includes a green Ozone Mojo paraglider, several harnesses and reserve parachutes:

Cross Country Magazine shares office space with Fly Sussex Paragliding School.

