Nova Aonic 2
Gear News

Nova Aonic 2 ready to fly

EN-A aimed at new and returning pilots

13 October, 2025, by Cross Country

The big product news from Nova is a new version of their Aonic. It’s an EN-A aimed at qualifying pilots making their first flights outside of the school environment as well as pilots returning to the sport after a period of absense.

The team claim the Aonic 2 is “the most technically advanced high-A glider in its class”. “With 51 cells, a refined line setup, optimised curvature, and high-end-materials, it unites what was previously seen as opposites,” they say. “Maximum safety, genuine thermal performance, and a flying experience that is both precise and relaxed.”

Nova Aonic 2

The team say they worked on the wing’s launch and landing characteristics as well as its behaviour during collapses to deliver a better product. “The flare is even easier,” they say.

Nova are keen to stress it’s not a school glider. “The Aonic 2 defines how far the EN-A class can be taken: a paraglider that uncompromisingly combines safety, performance, and pure flying fun.”

Other characteristics include a reduced line concept to reduce drag and complexity on the ground and improve performance. It has a new brake geometry as well as improved pitch and collapse stability. “It remains calm in active air, even if things get turbulent.” It has an aspect ratio of 5.2.

Nova Aonic 2

The Aonic 2 is available in five sizes from 60kg to 120kg, and four colour schemes.

nova.eu

You may also like

Nova Bion 3 Tandem

Nova launch Bion 3 Tandem

With its “easy handling” and “reliable takeoff and landing behaviour”, Nova unveiled their latest tandem wing.
Read More
Nova Vortex EN C. Photo: Nova

Into the Vortex – Nova’s new two-line EN C

Nova have launched the Vortex, a two-liner EN-C aimed at experienced XC pilots with a passion for hike-and-fly.
Read More
Advance Alpha 8 classic and DLS

Advance launch two new Alpha wings

Advance have launched two new variants of the Alpha, the classic and DLS which are aimed at new pilots looking for maximum passive safety.
Read More

Premium Articles

Paragliding in the Himalaya

Himalayan Lifeline: Rescue at 5,000m

Stranded on a 600m cliff after crashing at almost 5,000m Michal Karnik fought to stay alive. This is his story
Read More
Chirgel Maurer launches from the Niessen

The Great Game: ‘I get so many positive vibes’

Eight-time champion Chrigel Maurer ended his unbroken run by placing fourth in this year's Red Bull X-Alps
Read More
Victoria Casabone

My Flying Life: Victoria Casabone

The paragliding instructor and guide on what matters most.
Read More