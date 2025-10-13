Nova Aonic 2 ready to fly

The big product news from Nova is a new version of their Aonic. It’s an EN-A aimed at qualifying pilots making their first flights outside of the school environment as well as pilots returning to the sport after a period of absense.

The team claim the Aonic 2 is “the most technically advanced high-A glider in its class”. “With 51 cells, a refined line setup, optimised curvature, and high-end-materials, it unites what was previously seen as opposites,” they say. “Maximum safety, genuine thermal performance, and a flying experience that is both precise and relaxed.”

The team say they worked on the wing’s launch and landing characteristics as well as its behaviour during collapses to deliver a better product. “The flare is even easier,” they say.

Nova are keen to stress it’s not a school glider. “The Aonic 2 defines how far the EN-A class can be taken: a paraglider that uncompromisingly combines safety, performance, and pure flying fun.”

Other characteristics include a reduced line concept to reduce drag and complexity on the ground and improve performance. It has a new brake geometry as well as improved pitch and collapse stability. “It remains calm in active air, even if things get turbulent.” It has an aspect ratio of 5.2.

The Aonic 2 is available in five sizes from 60kg to 120kg, and four colour schemes.

nova.eu