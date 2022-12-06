fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Niviuk's new Artik R (Race). Photo: Pascal Boulgakoff
Gear News

Niviuk Artik R (Race): EN C

Tuesday 6 December, 2022

Niviuk have released their new EN-C two-liner, the Artik R (R for Race). It’s an “Artik +”,  between the Artik 6 and the two-liner Peak 6.

The specs reveal 64 cells and an aspect ratio of 6.5 (the Artik 6 has 66 cells and 6.3 AR), and Niviuk say it is fast with excellent performance, yet accessible with progressive responses and EN-C certification.

It will be available in four sizes, from 21m² (for 70-85kg al up) to 27m² (for 100-125kg all up) with three colour options. First deliveries are expected in early 2023.

Niviuk Artik R specs

niviuk.com

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.33
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£5.00
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.83
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK