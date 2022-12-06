Niviuk's new Artik R (Race). Photo: Pascal Boulgakoff
Niviuk Artik R (Race): EN C
Tuesday 6 December, 2022
Niviuk have released their new EN-C two-liner, the Artik R (R for Race). It’s an “Artik +”, between the Artik 6 and the two-liner Peak 6.
The specs reveal 64 cells and an aspect ratio of 6.5 (the Artik 6 has 66 cells and 6.3 AR), and Niviuk say it is fast with excellent performance, yet accessible with progressive responses and EN-C certification.
It will be available in four sizes, from 21m² (for 70-85kg al up) to 27m² (for 100-125kg all up) with three colour options. First deliveries are expected in early 2023.
niviuk.com
You might also like
-
The new Sports-class Racing Series went live on 1 December. It is a four-race series for EN B+ and EN C pilots to crown a Sports Class Paragliding Champion
Read more
-
Niviuk have released their new EN A+ progression wing, the Hook 6, and its lightweight “Plume” version, the Hook 6 P.
Read more
-
Niviuk have released the Koyot 5 and its Plume version, the Koyot 5 P. Certified EN A, it is a post-school wing to progress and gain confidence on
Read more
TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY
Subscribe today and enjoy the following:
- Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
- Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
- Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
- Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
Digital edition
From
£3.33
per month
- Ten issues via Zinio
- Access to subscriber only masterclasses
- Read offline on phone or device
- Chance to win a wing, twice a year
Print edition
From
£5.00
per month
-
Ten issues airmailed
-
Access to subscriber masterclasses
-
Perfect-bound, high quality journals
-
Chance to win a wing, twice a year
Print and digital
From
£5.83
per month
- Benefit from instant delivery
- Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
- Access to subscriber only masterclasses
- Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP
© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE
FHAPPSSTACK