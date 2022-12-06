Niviuk Artik R (Race): EN C

Niviuk's new Artik R (Race). Photo: Pascal Boulgakoff

Niviuk have released their new EN-C two-liner, the Artik R (R for Race). It’s an “Artik +”, between the Artik 6 and the two-liner Peak 6.

The specs reveal 64 cells and an aspect ratio of 6.5 (the Artik 6 has 66 cells and 6.3 AR), and Niviuk say it is fast with excellent performance, yet accessible with progressive responses and EN-C certification.

It will be available in four sizes, from 21m² (for 70-85kg al up) to 27m² (for 100-125kg all up) with three colour options. First deliveries are expected in early 2023.

niviuk.com