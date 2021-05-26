Icaro Xema2 reversible paragliding harness

Icaro have released the Xema², a lightweight reversible harness with an airbag protector, for everyday flying or hike-and-fly.

Icaro say the harness is comfortable and supportive, offering precise piloting and an easy transition between seated and upright positions. It has a Velcro shoulder patch to mount a lightweight vario, and there is an emergency whistle built into the chest strap. The harness closes with lightweight Woody Valley buckles, and has side pockets that are reachable in flight.

In terms of protection, the harness has an airbag with a steel spring that fully inflates it before launch, and you can buy a Lightshield pierce-protection plate as an optional extra. The zipped rescue container can take parachutes of 4.5l to 5.5l.

The rucksack is larger than the previous version, roomy enough for size L gliders, and is made for hiking in comfort, with compression straps, pole holders, and external helmet storage.

The Xema² is available in four sizes, S to XL

icaro-paragliders.com