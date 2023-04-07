fbpx
At 3.7kg in size M, Icaro Paragliders' Aix3 is slightly lighter than its predecessor
Icaro Aix³ paraglider harness

Friday 7 April, 2023

Icaro have updated their all-round paragliding harness in time for the 2023 European season. The Aix³ is an open harness for beginners and leisure pilots.

It has a T-locking safety system with Cobra automatic buckles, a large, 14cm-thick foam protector and an under-seat reserve. For storage, there is a large back pocket, as well as zipped side pockets that can be accessed in flight.

The base of the harness is protected by a removable skid pad, which can be washed, repaired or replaced if necessary.

The Aix³ is available in three sizes, all load tested to 120kg. The middle, S size weighs 3.7kg. Icaro Aix3 harness specs

icaro-paragliders.com

