Icaro Aix³ paraglider harness

At 3.7kg in size M, Icaro Paragliders' Aix3 is slightly lighter than its predecessor

Icaro have updated their all-round paragliding harness in time for the 2023 European season. The Aix³ is an open harness for beginners and leisure pilots.

It has a T-locking safety system with Cobra automatic buckles, a large, 14cm-thick foam protector and an under-seat reserve. For storage, there is a large back pocket, as well as zipped side pockets that can be accessed in flight.

The base of the harness is protected by a removable skid pad, which can be washed, repaired or replaced if necessary.

The Aix³ is available in three sizes, all load tested to 120kg. The middle, S size weighs 3.7kg.

