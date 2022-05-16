fbpx
Gear News

Companion SQR Prime reserve parachute

Monday 16 May, 2022

Companion say their new high-performance SQR Prime is the first reserve parachute on the market to be tested to a deployment speed of 50m/s (180km/h), equivalent to free-fall speed. 

An elastic damping element in the centre of the canopy cushions the opening impact, and its optimised surface area with redesigned Air Jets gives the SQR Prime a slow sink rate and high pendulum stability.

Companion say the SQR Prime delivers maximum performance in every area. It is made of a new strong and water-resistant fabric and is available in 100, 120 and 140 sizes (max. loads in kilograms).

Companion SQR Prime specs

A new-look Companion website describes the products in the Companion range.

companion.aero

 

