AIR³ 7.3+ (v2): in stock December 2022
Wednesday 7 December, 2022
The AIR³ 7.3+ has been redesigned to avoid using electronic components which had become globally unavailable. The new version, AIR³ 7.3+ (v2)”, is expected to be on sale “before Christmas” in December 2022.
As well as bypassing components that are difficult to source, there have been some functionality and readability improvements too:
- Support for worldwide frequencies. The first release of AIR³ 7.3+ focused on 868 Mhz and was therefore mainly geared towards the EU. The new module will use all the different frequencies used by Flarm and Fanet depending on the country where it is used.
- Flarm not only Tx. With AIR³ 7.3+ V1, Fanet could be used for both transmission and reception. But Flarm was only for transmission. The new module integrated in AIR³ 7.3+ V2 will do both reception and transmission.
- Larger city name display for Roadmaps.
fly-air3.com
