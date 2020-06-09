Fly and Share is a new cross country camp for pilots of all levels.

It aims to share knowledge, mentor new pilots and raise money for the flying charity Karma Flights at the same time.

Due to be held over a long weekend in August, 6-9, it will be be based at the Emberger Alm, Greifenburg, Austria.

Pilots will be encouraged to fly distance, although flying the furthest is not the main focus.

Instead, the mentoring aspect of flying will be most important, with weather briefings, talks, individual track analysis, barbecues and bonfires all planned.

Hike-and-fly ace Ferdinand Vogel is one of the top pilots taking part.

Find out more and register online.