The 16th FAI Paragliding XC European Championship that was due to start in Niš, Serbia on August 23 this year, has been postponed to 2022.

Travel restrictions because of the Covid-19 pandemic are still in force, and the organisers and FAI feel they can not run a “safe, fair and satisfying” event under the circumstances.

“We tried hard and it did not work out”, they say. “See you in Niš in 2022!”

fai.org