Comps and Events, News

European Paragliding Championships 2020 are on

Thursday 2 July, 2020

The FAI European Paragliding Championships in Serbia are on. At least that’s the plan for now.

Organisers said: “The 16th FAI European Paragliding Championship will be held according to the plan – from August 23 to September 5, 2020.”

However, they added that they might cancel “at any time” if the situation around Covid-19 gets worse, “or if the conditions for crossing the border are difficult or impossible during the competition.”

They said: “If the competition is canceled, the organiser will keep €80 out of the paid €480 per pilot entry fee, but in 2022 the same money will be counted as an advance payment, i.e. the registration fee will be €400, so no one will be at a loss.”

They said that “all protective measures” will be taken to protect pilots and organisers – and that all pilots will be tested for Covid-19 when they arrive.

“The organiser will take all protective measures to conduct the competition in accordance with the recommendations of the FAI and WHO.

“Upon arrival in Serbia, as well as before the start of the competition, all pilots and members of the organising team will be tested free, so we can be sure there are no positive for the Covid-19 virus. Testing is also possible during the competition.”

They said they will also have a dedicated “Corona coordinator” who will implement the protective measures and testing.

The competition was originally scheduled for 18 July to 1 August 2020.

airtribune.com/ech-serbia/info

