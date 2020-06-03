Organisers of the El Yelmo Festival in Spain have confirmed they will not hold the festival, one of the biggest in the Spanish scene, this year.

The festival had been moved from its original dates in June to September this year, but now it has been cancelled altogether.

They said the coronavirus pandemic and uncertainty over the regulations for holding big events made it too difficult to plan for the festival.

Instead, they will hold the next edition of the festival, which attracts paramotor and paraglider pilots from across Spain and beyond, in June 2021.

