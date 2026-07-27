Dune du Pyla closed due to French wildfires

Flying at the famous Dune du Pyla in southwestern France has been suspended due to the wildfires in the region. Pilots planning to fly the site have been asked not to travel to the area.

Local paragliding school owner Charlie Piccolo, said: “Currently, all activities on and around the Dune are prohibited. It is not allowed to fly or to walk in the forest. Local French leaders have asked tourists not to come until the situation is resolved.”

Large wildfires have been burning to the north of the Dune in the area of Cap Ferret, forcing 250,000 people to evacuate the region.

The area around the Dune du Pyla (also known as Pilat) has been placed on “Black Alert” for forest fires – the top level.

Charlie added: “Currently [Monday 27 July] the fires are not under control. The next few days will be decisive due to the wind conditions and the air mass, which is forecast to be warm and dry once again. The highways here are closed and other roads are pending.”

Local authorities have asked all tourists, which includes pilots, to postpone their trip to the region to allow the rescue services time to work and bring the fires under control.

Charlie, who runs the Waggas Paragliding School on the Dune, added: “The local situation is catastrophic, with 70,000 hectares currently burned.” He asked pilots considering flying the Dune “to respect the situation and do not come in the coming days.”

August is typically one of the busiest months at the Dune as scores of pilots head there to fly Europe’s biggest sand dune, often camping among the trees and forest at the back of the dune.

In July 2022 (pictured above) the forest around the Dune du Pyla burned in wildfires which damaged 7,000 hectares and gutted several of the campsites.

Local authorities issued a press release explaining that 94% of forest fires in France are caused by humans and urged anyone in the area to report any outbreak of fire by calling 112 without delay.

For updates, the official Dune du Pyla website is at ladunedupilat.com/en/