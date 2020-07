The AirHG is Digifly’s latest high-spec flight instrument. It is hang glider specific, and built into an aerodynamic monocoque pod with mounts to fit different base bar designs.

It has 10 sensors, a “super-fast” vario with adjustable sensitivity, analogue and digital vario displays and digital maps with terrain elevations and 3D airspace.

Ten of its 13 screens are user-customisable via Air Pages software for PC or Mac. It has a micro SD slot and USB-C charging and data connection port.

digifly.com