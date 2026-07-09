Adi Geisegger light painting Red Bull Illume
Photo: Adi Geisegger
News

Deadline looms for photo contest

Aerial category aims to attract wide range of paragliding photos

9 July, 2026, by Cross Country

Aerial photographers have until the end of the month to enter The Illume Awards, a photo competition that celebrates adventure and action sports – and the photographers behind the lens.

For the first time, this year there is a dedicated category for aerial sports and one of the judges is our own head of photography and design, Marcus King.

The Illume photo contest
Andreas Busslinger captures Werner and Markus Bösch above the frozen lake Sihl, Switzerland

“A good photo makes you want to be there and experience it yourself. I always love a great landscape, and a wing that’s going somewhere on an adventure as that’s what inspires me to fly,” he says.

The Illume photo contest
Jody MacDonald’s shot of Gavin McClurg flying above the dunes of Mozambique was a previous category finalist

“Too often you’re looking at images on a small screen and that doesn’t do it justice. People still love to see a big image.”

The Illume photo contest is open for submissions until 31 July. There are eight sports categories, including one dedicated to aerial sports. The category description calls for, “shots that showcase humans soaring between earth and sky. Paragliding, hang gliding, wingsuit flying, and BASE jumping come alive through courage, perspective, and the pure adrenaline of defying gravity.”

The Illume photo contest
Hernan Pitocco captured by Krystle Wright over a decade ago in Pakistan was previously shortlisted

Participation is free and open to all photographers, whether amateur or pro. There’s a huge pool of prizes with a total value of €150,000. The top prize is a full Leica SL3S system with a 24–70mm and a 70–200mm professional lens worth € 9,250 and a complete Angelbird storage package worth € 1,439. All shortlisted photographers get their work promoted.

Enter here

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