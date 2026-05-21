Action photo contest opens

Calling all aerial photographers. The world’s most recognised adventure and action sports photography contest has returned with a new edition. In a world where reels and video clips have become dominant, The Illume is an unashamed celebration of the action photo and the photographers behind the lens.

This year Cross Country’s Marcus King is a judge and will be helping to select the winners of the “Aerial” category, one of eight categories in the contest. It’s open not just to freeflight images but also wingsuit flying, BASE jumping – “shots that showcase humans soaring between earth and sky”.

Felix Wölk’s shot of Jochen Schweizer on Stromboli was a semi-finalist in 2016



“Be original and creative,” he says. “A good picture should tell the story of what is going on. Show emotion, the image should give the viewer a taste of the emotions we feel in the air. Be part of the action, for me the strongest shots are taken in the air giving a pilots perspective. Think about the whole image not just the subject, put them in their environment making sure you have a great backdrop,” he adds.

Philip Platzer’s shot of Tom de Dorlodot and Paul Guschlbauer was semi-finalist in 2016

Other judges include Adi Geisegger, whose “light-painting” shot of LED-illuminated paragliders was shortlisted in 2021 and Will Gadd, the pilot and climber.

Submissions are open until 31 July, 2026. All photos must have been captured after July 31, 2023. Built on the legacy of the world’s most recognised adventure and action sports photography awards, The Illume continues its mission to celebrate photographers who go to extraordinary lengths to capture the spirit of adventure and action sports. Since it began 20 years ago the contest has received more than 210,498 submissions from over 30,489 photographers across 122 countries.

the-illume.com