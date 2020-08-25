fbpx
Critical Safety Notice: Woody Valley GTO Light 2

Tuesday 25 August, 2020

Woody Valley have released a ‘Critical’ Safety Notice for the GTO Light 2 harness. A seam may be missing from one or both reserve bridle attachment loops. It is imperative that all owners check theirs before flying the harness again. 

“One of our dealers noticed that the seam on one of the two loops securing the V-line to the GTO Light 2 was missing”, Woody Valley wrote.

The V-Bridle loops are accessed from the zip behind the harness shoulder straps. The loops are also glued together so can appear OK, but it is important to check closely that the loops have been stitched as pictured above (note the white stitching).

If the stitching is present then no action is required. If the seam on one or both loops is missing, your GTO Light 2 must not be flown. You should contact your local Woody Valley dealer for a repair under warranty.

Woody Valley GTO Light 2 Safety notice (2MB PDF)

