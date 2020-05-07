fbpx
Search
 
Comps and Events, Features, News

Covid 19 – Update on competitions from the FAI and CIVL

Thursday 7 May, 2020

The FAI held a sport-wide online zoom meeting today, 7 May 2020, to discuss air sports, competitions and the Covid-19 pandemic.

They confirmed, as they said in mid-March, that it is up to individual air sports commissions to evaluate the impact of Covid-19 on their sport and take any necessary action, including cancelling competitions.

The FAI is the World Air Sports Federation.

The meeting consisted of the FAI executive board and the heads of all the air sports commissions, including CIVL, which is the paragliding and hang gliding commission. There are 15 commissions within the FAI, from ballooning to sky diving.

On the agenda were the “significant problems” for air sports competitions around the world created by the Covid-19 situation.

The agenda stated: “Sports and meetings have been seriously impacted. The variations in government approaches to the [pandemic] have made the situation more difficult to manage at an international level.

“The intention [of this meeting] is to understand what air sports commissions have achieved, how this has been done and any particular problems or issues that have arisen.”

The meeting also looked ahead to the potential impact on competitions in 2021 and 2022.

Three general overall points were confirmed:

The situation in CIVL, the free flight commission that sanctions hang gliding and paragliding competitions was confirmed, and is the same as decided in mid-March.

That is:

CIVL also gave an overview of competitions affected since March.

These are:

4th FAI Pan-American Paragliding XC, Baixo Guandu, Brazil, 7-14 March: Took place as planned.

2nd FAI World  Hang-Gliding Sport Class, Groveland, Florida, USA, 19 April to 1 May: Postponed to 2021.

4th FAI Asian Paragliding Accuracy, Taldykorgan, Kazakhstan, 30 May to 7 June: Suspended at least until July 1, 2020. Cancellation or postponement later this year or until 2022 are possible.

21st FAI World  Hang-Gliding 2, Groveland, Florida, USA,  April 19 to May 1.
9th FAI World  Hang-Gliding 5, Groveland, Florida, USA, April 19 to May 1.
14th FAI World  Hang-Gliding Women 1, Groveland, Florida, USA, April 19 to May 1.
All cancelled. The three championships can be reallocated in 2021 if a site and organiser is found.

21st FAI European Hang-Gliding Class 1, Monte Cucco, Italy, 4-18 July: Decision pending. Cancellation or postponement later this year or until 2022 is possible.

16th FAI European Paragliding XC, Pantelej-Nis, Serbia, 18 July to 1 August: Decision pending. Cancellation or postponement later this year or until 2022 is possible.

1st FAI Pan-American Hang-Gliding Class 1, Big Spring, Texas, USA, 2-14 August: Postponed to 2022.

3rd FAI World Paragliding Aerobatic, Trasaghis, Italy, 5-14 August: Decision pending. Cancellation or postponement later this year or until 2021 is possible.

7th FAI European Paragliding Accuracy, Sibiu, Romania, 28 August to 5 September. Decision pending. Cancellation or postponement later this year or until 2021 is possible.

1st FAI Asian-Oceanic Paragliding XC, Bright, Australia, 5-19 December: Cancelled.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Learn to fly better with technique, weather and safety articles, read the latest glider and gear reviews, and be inspired with adventure and flying stories. Subscribe now and get ten issues per year, plus our Travel Guide, and entry into our Prize Draws

Subscribe today
Back to Comps and Events Features News
Back to Comps and Events Features News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

More journal than magazine, Cross Country has kept free flyers stoked with inspiration and information since 1988. Learn to fly better with technique, weather and safety articles, read the latest glider and gear reviews, and be inspired with adventure and flying stories in each of the ten issues you'll receive each year. Respected as independent and authoritative, Cross Country is a reader-supported publication read in over 100 countries.

500+ PAGES FOR FREE! Get instant access to over 500 pages of Cross Country articles with our special subscription offer

Subscribe now and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s most exciting flying locales
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK