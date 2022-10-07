fbpx
Timo's highest scorer was this 335km triangle flight from Col d'Izoard, which he did twice on consecutive days, 1 and 2 August
Comps and Events

Timo Leonetti wins XContest 2022

Friday 7 October, 2022

19-year-old French pilot Timo Leonetti won the 2022 XContest, flying an Ozone Enzo 3 and a Gin Boomerang 12 in Europe and Brazil. 

XContest runs from October to the end of September each year. Timo’s six winning flights were five big Alpine triangles from Col de l’Izoard (335km, 335km, 320km, 309km), Col Agnel (311km) and a 535km downwind flight from Assu, Brazil in October 2021. All those kilometres added up to a total of 3,113.61 points.

Fellow Frenchman Edouard Potel was second in the Open category, just 10 points behind Timo with 3,103.55 points, and Sebastian Benz (CH) was third.

The winner of Serial category was Alois Resinger (AT, Ozone Zeno), Sport and Standard classes were both won by Manuele Dondi (IT, Advance Iota DLS) and Brigitte Kurbel (DE, Ozone Zeno 2) was the highest-ranked woman.

Find all the scores at xcontest.org

