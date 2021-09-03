Thomas Walder wins Zillertal Battle 2021

Cash winnings: Zillertal Battle 2021 victors

Thomas Walder won the 2021 Zillertal Battle. The competition is for EN-B gliders and below, and offers cash prizes. It took place in Mayrhofen, Austria on the weekend of 21 – 22 August 2021.

Thomas lives locally and flies tandems for a living, and he flew a record 314km triangle from the site in 2014 so he knows the site very well. He competed on a Skywalk Chili 5.

The second task was cancelled due to the weather, which meant the winners were decided from the Task 1, a 43km from Melchboden in which thirteen made goal.

In all, 77 pilots from six nations (Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Russia, Greece) took part in the competition.

Individual prize winners

Thomas Walder (Skywalk Chili 5) wins €1,000 Alexander Schalber (Ozone Rush 6) wins €750 Helmut Eichholzer (Ozone Rush 6) wins €500 Johannes Eder (Ozone Rush 6) wins €250 Pavel Titov (Triple Seven R-Light 3) wins €100

Team prize winners

Ozone: Helmut Eichholzer, Alexander Schalber, Andreas Malecki and Simon Arnold, all on Ozone Rush 6s, win €200 Fire brigade Team: Julia Jauß, Johannes Eder, Christian Schürrle and Johannes Neustifter, win €120 Team MacPara 2: David Künzi, Florian Schiller, Karl Seiringer and Andreas Brügger, win €80

