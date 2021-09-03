fbpx
Cash winnings: Zillertal Battle 2021 victors
Comps and Events

Thomas Walder wins Zillertal Battle 2021

Friday 3 September, 2021

Thomas Walder won the 2021 Zillertal Battle. The competition is for EN-B gliders and below, and offers cash prizes. It took place in Mayrhofen, Austria on the weekend of 21 – 22 August 2021.

Thomas lives locally and flies tandems for a living, and he flew a record 314km triangle from the site in 2014 so he knows the site very well. He competed on a Skywalk Chili 5.

The second task was cancelled due to the weather, which meant the winners were decided from the Task 1, a 43km from Melchboden in which thirteen made goal.

Thomas Walder

Thomas Walder won €1,000 and the Zillertal battle “ring of glory”

In all, 77 pilots from six nations (Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Russia, Greece) took part in the competition.

Individual prize winners

  1. Thomas Walder (Skywalk Chili 5) wins €1,000
  2. Alexander Schalber (Ozone Rush 6) wins €750
  3. Helmut Eichholzer (Ozone Rush 6) wins €500
  4. Johannes Eder (Ozone Rush 6) wins €250
  5. Pavel Titov (Triple Seven R-Light 3) wins €100

Team prize winners

  1. Ozone: Helmut Eichholzer, Alexander Schalber, Andreas Malecki and Simon Arnold, all on Ozone Rush 6s, win €200
  2. Fire brigade Team: Julia Jauß, Johannes Eder, Christian Schürrle and Johannes Neustifter, win €120
  3. Team MacPara 2: David Künzi, Florian Schiller, Karl Seiringer and Andreas Brügger, win €80

www.golden-eagles.at

