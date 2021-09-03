Thomas Walder wins Zillertal Battle 2021

Thomas Walder won the 2021 Zillertal Battle. The competition is for EN-B gliders and below, and offers cash prizes. It took place in Mayrhofen, Austria on the weekend of 21 – 22 August 2021.
Thomas lives locally and flies tandems for a living, and he flew a record 314km triangle from the site in 2014 so he knows the site very well. He competed on a Skywalk Chili 5.
The second task was cancelled due to the weather, which meant the winners were decided from the Task 1, a 43km from Melchboden in which thirteen made goal.
In all, 77 pilots from six nations (Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Russia, Greece) took part in the competition.
Individual prize winners
- Thomas Walder (Skywalk Chili 5) wins €1,000
- Alexander Schalber (Ozone Rush 6) wins €750
- Helmut Eichholzer (Ozone Rush 6) wins €500
- Johannes Eder (Ozone Rush 6) wins €250
- Pavel Titov (Triple Seven R-Light 3) wins €100
Team prize winners
- Ozone: Helmut Eichholzer, Alexander Schalber, Andreas Malecki and Simon Arnold, all on Ozone Rush 6s, win €200
- Fire brigade Team: Julia Jauß, Johannes Eder, Christian Schürrle and Johannes Neustifter, win €120
- Team MacPara 2: David Künzi, Florian Schiller, Karl Seiringer and Andreas Brügger, win €80